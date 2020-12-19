Breaking News

London and SE 'to enter Tier 4 of Covid rules and told to stay home over Christmas'

London is expected to be placed into Tier 4 imminently. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

London and the South East are expected to be told to stay home for Christmas this year as they are plunged into new Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions in England.

Ministers had been mulling over the possibility of a Tier 4 - which would see people being told to stay at home with commuting banned, schools would stay shut for an extra week, and non-essential shops would be shut.

Boris Johnson called an emergency Cabinet meeting earlier this afternoon to discuss the measures, and will be holding a press conference this afternoon to update the nation.

It comes as the Government becomes increasingly alarmed over the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus, which can be spread more quickly.

LIVE updates: Boris Johnson holds briefing as London 'heads into Tier 4'

Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said the UK had now informed the World Health Organisation of the mutant strain, and Mr Johnson was reported to have held an unscheduled meeting of ministers on Friday amid "growing concern" over it.

On Friday night it was reported that some hospitals in Kent were completely full - just hours after postponing all non-urgent procedures.

Several other NHS trusts have announced similar measures throughout the week as they face rapidly growing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has previously endorsed 'Tier 4' as a way of controlling the spread of the virus.

A statement from SAGE in November read: "There is a great deal of uncertainty about the effect of tiers, particularly Tier 3.

"Test and trace, including mass testing, is most effective when prevalence is low.

"Even the most effective test and trace system will have little impact when caseloads are high.

"Given that the impact of tiers will vary depending on the characteristics of different areas, a “Tier 4” needs to be considered for those parts of the country where Tier 3 is not able to shrink the epidemic.

"This is particularly important in the run-up to the winter festive period if relaxation of measures is under consideration.

"Keeping incidence flat or decreasing between now and then is crucial."

Boris Johnson has been keen to avoid another lockdown. Picture: PA

Mr Johnson has so far stuck fast to his plan to allow up to three households to create a "Christmas bubble", allowing them to socialise indoors together for five days.

Wales has deferred from England on the rules, with First Minister Mark Drakeford announcing his latest guidance - which restricts households meeting to two between 23-27 December and brings in a strict level four lockdown from 28 December to counteract the expected spread of the virus.

Level four is the highest level of restrictions in Wales, and resembles a full lockdown similar to the spring.

Northern Ireland will also bring a six-week lockdown starting from Boxing Day.

The Scottish government has asked for people from up to three households to only meet Christmas bubbles for one day and not stay overnight.

Scotland is yet to order a full-scale lockdown after Christmas, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said "preventative action may be necessary" to halt the spread of the variant strain of the virus.

More to follow...