Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson holds briefing as London 'heads into Tier 4'

By Joe Cook

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold a Downing Street press conference amid reports London and the South East will be put under tough new Tier 4 restrictions.

The Number 10 briefing - between 3.30om and 4pm - follows an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon and a call between Michael Gove and the leaders of the devolved administrations.

Mr Johnson will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance .

Ministers are reportedly considering bringing in Tier 4 restrictions, in which people would be told to stay at home with commuting banned, schools would stay shut for an extra week, and non-essential shops would be shut.

Follow the Prime Minister's Press conference LIVE below.