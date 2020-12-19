Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson holds briefing as London 'heads into Tier 4'

19 December 2020, 14:41 | Updated: 19 December 2020, 15:09

By Joe Cook

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold a Downing Street press conference amid reports London and the South East will be put under tough new Tier 4 restrictions.

The Number 10 briefing - between 3.30om and 4pm - follows an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon and a call between Michael Gove and the leaders of the devolved administrations.

Mr Johnson will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance .

Ministers are reportedly considering bringing in Tier 4 restrictions, in which people would be told to stay at home with commuting banned, schools would stay shut for an extra week, and non-essential shops would be shut.

Read more: Fears new Covid-19 strain spreading quickly as South East could face tougher travel rules

Read more: Boris Johnson calls emergency Cabinet meeting amid third lockdown fears

Read more: Anti-lockdown protests: London police intervene as "significant numbers" gather

Read more: US approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Follow the Prime Minister's Press conference LIVE below.

