Anti-lockdown protests: London police warn against attending demonstrations

There were protests at London's Parliament Square on Monday, with larger protests expected from midday on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

London police have warned people against attending anti-lockdown demonstrations, as some of the "biggest protests of the year" are expected across the UK on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said extra officers were being deployed to “swiftly clamp down on those wilfully and dangerously ignoring” the rules.

With anti-lockdown protests expected across the UK from midday on Saturday, the Met said organisers must adhere to the government regulations.

People who organise protests that do not stick to the rules can face fines of up to £10,000.

Demonstrators marched from Parliament Square along Whitehall, booing as they passed Downing Street and shouting "freedom".

In addition to London's Parliament Square, protests are also expected on Saturday in Belfast, Sheffield, Cornwall, Glasgow and Newcastle.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said: “Where we become aware of planned events that will breach regulations, we will try to engage with organisers or venues to make them fully aware of the restrictions that are in place to keep people safe.

“However, if people do not listen to our advice and fail to comply with the rules, we will be forced to take enforcement action.”

Just minutes after the protest began, police were seen speaking to protesters carrying megaphones at Parliament Square, asking them to leave or face arrest.

Others were seen being led away from the square by police officers.

It is the final weekend before Christmas. We're asking everyone to keep safe and stick to the rules.



A policing plan is in place to respond to any breaches of the rules. We will take enforcement action if people put the health of Londoners at risk. https://t.co/TU5t3UkJc1 pic.twitter.com/Bp5dOayuVx — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) December 18, 2020

The planned protests come as London continues to see rising infections, with warnings that a new strain of coronavirus may be contributing to the rapid spread.

Boris Johnson was reported to have held an unscheduled meeting of ministers on Friday amid "growing concern" about the threat posed by the mutant strain.

Downing Street would not comment on reports that among the measures being considered by ministers were new travel restrictions for the South East of England.

The capital, alongside much of Essex and Hertfordshire moved into Tier 3 on Wednesday, with hospitality venues only allowed to operate as takeaways.

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told LBC: “The Mayor has been clear that although peaceful protest is a vital part of an open and democratic society, protests or large gatherings during the pandemic are dangerous and unsafe."

Ahead of the demonstration on Saturday, the Chair of the Met Police Federation, Ken Marsh, said it was expected to be "one of the biggest protests of the year".

"How and why is that going ahead? Politicians need to step in and stop it. Sadiq Khan or Priti Patel need to do something," he told the MyLondon website.

Police are concerned that mass protests could spread the virus, with people coming face-to-face with officers at Monday's protest. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for Mr Khan said: “The Mayor shares the Federation’s concerns that those who choose to protest are endangering not only their own health, but that of the officers required to police the event, their families, and the wider community.

“Protesters should find a safe and legal alternative to make their voice heard, until a time when the virus is no longer a threat in our city.”

On Monday, 11 people were arrested after a demonstration by about 200 protesters in London's Parliament Square for alleged offences including breach of Covid-19 regulations, Public Order Act offences and assaulting an emergency worker.

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters assembled in Parliament Square on Monday. Picture: PA

Commissioner Taylor added: “With infection rates rising rapidly across the capital, we all need to play our part in preventing the spread of the virus.

“This is the final weekend before Christmas, so now is not the time for complacency. I know Londoners know what they should and should not be doing and I would urge everyone to act sensibly and do their part to keep our city safe.

“Sticking to the guidelines put in place to keep us all safe and well is now more important than ever.

“This weekend we will ensure we deal with the activity of a few so as not to expose our communities at even greater risk during this pandemic.”

The cathedral (including the shop) will close early for general visiting at 1pm tomorrow, Evening Prayer will take place at 1pm. The restaurant will be closed all day. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Posted by Truro Cathedral on Friday, December 18, 2020

A protest is also expected from 1.30pm on Saturday at Truro Cathedral in Cornwall, despite the county being in Tier 1.

The cathedral announced on Facebook that they would be closing early on Saturday, as anti-lockdown demonstrators, including Piers Corbyn, are expected to descend on the location.