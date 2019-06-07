Caller Who Crowdfunded Boris Prosecution Screams His Opinion At Jacob Rees-Mogg

7 June 2019, 18:56

This caller accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of being sarcastic and ended up screaming his opinion of Boris Johnson.

During a debate about Boris Johnson's legal victory at the High Court over allegations of misconduct in a public office over claims he lied during the Brexit referendum campaign, one caller vented at Jacob Rees-Mogg.

BOB said that "thousands of people" crowdfunded the legal case against Boris Johnson, or which he was one.

Telling Jacob he has the "greatest respect," for him the caller said he has "grave concerns" over "slippery Boris Johnson" getting into a position of power.

The caller wanted to let the courts decide what is or is not in the interests of the UK

As for Boris Johnson, the caller said started to get worked up into a rage, "quite frankly, he doesn't even know what the EU is," the caller shouted.

"I've got every reason to believe he thinks the EU stands for Euston Underground station. He's an absolute joke."

Watch the whole rant at the top of the page, or watch the whole Jacob Rees-Mogg Show here.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A D-Day veteran's medals

The D-Day Stories Of Listeners' Families That Moved James O'Brien So Much

1 day ago

Esther McVey refused to apologise for the rollout of Universal Credit

Esther McVey Refuses SIX Times To Apologise For Universal Credit Rollout

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari can't believe what he's hearing from Baroness Wheatcroft

The Interview With Tory Baroness Wheatcroft Which Infuriated LBC Listeners

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says He's Been "Champing At The Bit" To Discuss Boris Johnson's Court Case

London Bridge terror inquests: Ringleader's brother 'thought he could monitor him alone'

Beyonce fans urged not to 'spew hate' in star's name over viral video
Jacob Rees-Mogg will take your calls from 6pm on LBC.

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch Now