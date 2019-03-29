Disappointed Brexiteer Confronts Jacob Rees-Mogg For Backing PM’s Deal

29 March 2019, 18:56 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 19:10

A disappointed Brexiteer confronted Jacob Rees-Mogg as he defended voting for Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The Conservative backbencher had been a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s agreement.

But, earlier he switched his position over fears Brexit could be lost altogether.

The deal was subsequently rejected by 344 to 286 votes on Friday.

“I had always hoped if we didn’t get a deal we’d leave with no deal,” Jacob told LBC listeners.

Jacob Rees-Mogg presented his Friday LBC show on the day the UK was due to leave the EU
Jacob Rees-Mogg presented his Friday LBC show on the day the UK was due to leave the EU. Picture: LBC

“But that has been taken away from us by Theresa May and other member states.”

“I decided I would support her deal as it's the least bad option”.

But, Luke from Beckenham phoned Jacob on Friday night to express his disappointment.

“I hung all my hopes on you and Boris Johnson,” the caller told the MP for North East Somerset.

“Are you more interested in partisan politics or are you more interested in the interests of the country?”

He added: “All this scare tactics about WTO terms have all been allayed!”

Watch Jacob's response above.

