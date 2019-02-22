Jacob Rees-Mogg Says He’s AGAINST Revoking Shamima Begum’s Citizenship

Jacob Rees-Mogg told LBC listeners why he has “great worries” about Isis bride Shamima Begum’s UK citizenship being revoked by the Home Secretary.

Before explaining his reasons, Jacob admitted: “I fear my listeners are going to think I’m a frightful snowflake”.

19-year-old Begum travelled to Syria aged 15 four years ago - she now wants to return back to Britain.

Earlier this week, her family’s lawyer revealed the teenager’s citizenship had been revoked by Sajid Javid.

Under international law, it is illegal to leave a citizen stateless.

But, there are claims Begum has access to a Bangladeshi passport through her parents.

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells LBC why he is against revoking Shamima Begum’s UK citizenship. Picture: PA/LBC

Explaining why he’s against the move on his Friday night LBC show, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I think there is a fundamental equality in British citizens and if you can’t take my passport away, then you shouldn’t be able to take it away from anybody else.”

He continued: “Ms Begum should be brought back to England and prosecuted if she has committed offences, rather than told to go to Bangladesh.

“Why on earth should Bangladeshis pick up a problem that’s essentially our problem. We’re trying to put our litter in our neighbour’s garden.”