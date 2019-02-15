Tommy Robinson Would Do “Extremely Well” In EU Elections: Rees-Mogg

Tommy Robinson would do “extremely well” in the European elections if MPs delayed and prevented Brexit, Jacob Rees-Mogg warned.

The Conservative Eurosceptic said those in Parliament trying to derail Britain’s departure from the EU risked creating an “opening for extremists”.

He spoke a day after Theresa May suffered another Brexit defeat in Parliament.

Mr Rees-Mogg and a number of other European Research Group (ERG) Tories abstained from the vote.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s warning to anti-Brexit MPs: “If you had European elections, my guess is Tommy Robinson would do extremely well”. Picture: LBC/PA

He insisted the Prime Minister’s hand had now been strengthened because a no-deal Brexit remains on the table.

And speaking on his LBC show on Friday, he had a warning for MPs attempting to derail Britain’s exit from the bloc.

“If by some parliamentary legerdemain we manage to delay and prevent Brexit I think that would be an opening for extremists,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.

“If you had European elections my guess is Tommy Robinson would do extremely well.

“That would upset the balance of reasonableness that this country has normally been able to enjoy.”