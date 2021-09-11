Matt Frei grills Alastair Campbell on UK's response to 9/11 and War on Terror

11 September 2021, 12:58

By Seán Hickey

Tony Blair's former director of communications tells LBC whether he regrets the UK's contribution to the war on terror.

As the world commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Matt Frei was speaking to the former head of communications for Prime Minister Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell.

Read more: 9/11: How the devastation unfolded 20 years ago

Mr Campbell recounted the immediate aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center and explained to Matt his and Mr Blair's response to the events.

The conversation turned when Matt asked Mr Campbell whether he felt regret for the UK's contributions to the War on Terror.

"I sometimes feel on this that it's almost as if I'm made to feel this was my decision!" Mr Campbell quipped.

Read More: 9/11 survivors share their memory of the attacks with LBC

Matt accepted the point of the former director of communications, but replied that he was "selling the decision" that the PM came to.

Read more: 'My thoughts are with the victims': Queen's message to Joe Biden on 9/11 anniversary

"I supported what Tony Blair and the British government decided" Mr Campbell admitted.

"Do I think about these things very, very deeply and do I continue to? Yes I do."

Mr Campbell concluded by telling Matt that "it's possible to both defend what we did and at the same time to recognise there were consequences to those decisions which frankly none of us would wish had happened."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A symbolically torn US flag was paraded through those gathered at Ground Zero.

'Her legacy burns like an eternal flame': Father's moving speech at 9/11 memorial
The fire at Didsbury central mosque is being treated as a hate crime.

Arson at Manchester mosque investigated as hate crime

The jet skis will reportedly be used to turn boats around mid-crossing.

'Armoured jet skis to be used by Border Force' to spin back migrant boats
LBC live blog

9/11 memorial live updates: World reflects 20 years on

Steve Bray received some choice words as he followed Nigel Adams in Westminster

Minister refuses to apologise for swearing at 'Stop Brexit Man'
PC Declan Jones was sentenced to six months in prison.

Police officer who punched and kicked teenage boy as he lay on the ground is jailed
The Queen has told Joe Biden her thoughts and prayers are with the 9/11 victims

'My thoughts are with the victims': Queen's message to Joe Biden on 9/11 anniversary
Police seized £120 million of cocaine

Police seize £160m of cocaine in luxury yacht raid as six arrested
9/11 survivors share their memory of the attacks with LBC

9/11 survivors share their memory of the attacks with LBC

The royal is said to have been issued the legal papers.

Prince Andrew served legal papers over Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile