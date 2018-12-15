Leading Brexiteer Living In France Reveals His Plan To Return To UK

A former chair of the Vote Leave campaign who currently lives in France has revealed his plan to return to the UK after previously complaining the application for permanent residency was taking too long.

Lord Nigel Lawson had applied for permanent residency in France earlier in the year, saying that French authorities had "asked him too".

But speaking to Matt Frei today he revealed that his house was currently "on the market" and that he intends to return to the UK to be closer to his family.

Matt asked: "If Brexit goes pear-shaped, and the rights of EU citizens here and UK citizens in France are restricted, where does that leave you living in France at the moment?"

The Brexit campaigner said: "My house is actually on the market, but that's because as I get older I think it's more sensible to be living in the same country as my children and my grand children."

"So you're coming back to the UK?"

"I shall be, yes," he said.