Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

By Ellen Morgan

This caller believes that far-left politicians should form their own party to better the Labour Party’s chances of winning the next General Election.

Joe in Norwich told Matt Frei that “there was no way Jeremy Corbyn was ever electable,” saying in 2019 he “must have known” that he had “little to no chance” of winning the election.

He continued to criticise the former Labour leader saying, “If they care for poor people and the people they say they care for,” Corbyn should have stepped aside and handed over his position to a politician who “at least had a reasonable chance” of being elected.

When pressed by Matt and asked whether he thought the Labour party had travelled too far to the left, Joe clarified that Labour should do “what the Conservative Party did in the 90s”, when UKIP was formed.

He said this would prevent those on the far-left who could potentially “drag the party down”.

Matt highlighted that the British electoral system doesn’t always welcome new political parties, saying initially they’re “not going to get anywhere”, rather new parties tended to “invade existing parties".

He reminded Joe that UKIP “never made it into parliament” apart from one seat, but had “enormous support” from voters and changed the politics of the Conservative Party.

Matt said that arguably the same had happened with Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party.

