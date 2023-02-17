'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute

17 February 2023, 13:21

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Jonathan Ashworth threw shade at Rishi Sunak before a caller told him the "absolutely terrible" working conditions within the NHS caused his partner's colleagues' PTSD.

Filling in for James O'Brien, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth spoke to listeners after Wes Streeting, the Shadow Health Secretary said he is "flabbergasted" that Rishi Sunak hasn't put a stop to the nurse's pay dispute after three months.

Jonathan heard from a caller who said retention of NHS staff is poor due to its working conditions being “absolutely terrible”.

He continued to tell Jonathan that his girlfriend, who is a mental health therapist for the NHS has "seen people with PTSD" from working in the NHS.

READ MORE: Nurses to stage 48-hour walkout which will include A&E workers as a dispute over pay and staff escalates

He later said: "The only way you’re going to actually staff these vacancies is if the salaries are at least good enough for people to have a decent standard of living.

"So you need to do something, and the government just not getting involved and not doing anything and saying they’re obeying the independent review body when actually they have disregarded the pay review body in the past, is just a cop-out.

Jonathan replied: “Absolutely, the secretary of state sets terms and conditions in the national health service and refuses to engage in meaningful negotiation is an abdication of his responsibility and if these strikes go ahead.

"And I don’t want to see these strikes go ahead let me be clear, the Labour Party doesn't want to see strikes go ahead, we want to see Rishi Sunak and his ministers negotiate seriously with NHS staff.”

READ MORE: 'You're putting more lives at risk' unions warned as NHS strikes risk causing 'worst day of disruption yet'

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

1 hour ago

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

2 hours ago

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

3 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bathtub stock Alamy

'Smiling and happy' baby girl drowned in bathtub after toy got stuck in plughole

Parts of Britain have been hit with up to 80mph winds

Storm Otto batters Britain: Traffic chaos, thousands left without power and roofs cave as 80mph winds roar in
Nicola Bulley's father has pleaded for a breakthrough

'Every day is a struggle - give us some hope': Heartbroken father of Nicola Bulley's plea as row erupts over police inquiry
The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey as mourners celebrated Holly's life

'The world is a much darker place': Mourners line streets for Holly Newton, 15, who was killed in Hexham stabbing
Rishi Sunak arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to discuss a protocol deal

'Game on': Sinn Fein President hails 'significant progress' after Northern Ireland protocol talks with Sunak
Joe Westerman can play at the weekend

'He's going to have a blast': Joe Westerman's coach backs disgraced alleyway sex rugby star to play
David Smith comp (PA)

British embassy guard David Smith jailed for 13 years for spying for Russia

A friend hit out over the police's press conference

Nicola Bulley's furious friend says cops only revealed menopause struggles 'to deflect attention from lack of progress'
Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Sir Mark said he and his wife were 'unashamedly hooked' on Happy Valley

'I wouldn't want 34,000 Catherine Cawoods, but a few would be good': Met police chief reveals he is a Happy Valley fan