'You're putting more lives at risk' unions warned as week of mass NHS strikes begins

6 February 2023, 05:50

Nurses are going on strike with ambulance workers
Nurses are going on strike with ambulance workers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Thousands of NHS workers will begin a week of walkouts today as unions were warned they are putting more lives at risk than in past strikes.

Nurses across 73 trusts in England are on strike on Monday and Tuesday, with some 10,000 ambulance staff also taking action on Monday – the first time both have walked out at the same time.

Ambulance workers will walk out again on Friday and physiotherapists from about a quarter of services will go on strike on Thursday.

The strikes are set to force 50,000 operations and appointments to be called off.

Read more: Extra divers called in to search for Nicola Bulley as images released of her latest appearance

"More lives will be at risk during today's strike than any previous walkouts," a government source said.

"It will also cause further delay to appointments and backlogs."

But unions have tried to tie their strikes with a desire for more investment in the NHS.

Pressure is growing on the Government to finally thrash out a deal with health service workers as Pat Cullen, the Royal College of Nursing chief executive, told Rishi Sunak that the Welsh government was approaching a deal there.

Nurses go on strike again
Nurses go on strike again. Picture: Alamy

The Government has described union demands as unaffordable and unrealistic in an era of high inflation.

And health secretary Steve Barclay has insisted the Government's pay offers are in line with the recommendations of the NHS Pay Review Body.

Read more: 'We're in it for the long haul': Rail union boss warns strikes could last for years as workers walk out again

Ms Cullen said: "[On Friday] the Welsh government made an offer of an additional 3 per cent for the current financial year.

"Consequently, we cancelled our strike action in Wales for Monday and Tuesday. In Scotland, negotiations continue over additional funding for the current year too and there are no planned strikes.

"Your government looks increasingly isolated in refusing to reopen 2022-23 [pay negotiations]. As a result, the strike action for England next week remains, with tens of thousands of individuals losing wages to ensure you hear their voice. It must not be in vain.

Ambulance workers will join nurses on strike this week
Ambulance workers will join nurses on strike this week. Picture: Alamy

"It will be the biggest day of industrial action in the 75-year history of the NHS. Nursing staff find that a sobering realisation of how far they have been pushed to protect patient care and secure some respect for the nursing profession."

A third of England's nursing services will see strikes as part of the RCN action, while GMB and Unite ambulance workers will join them. Emergency cover will be provided, with the Government having drafted in soldiers to cover some roles during past action.

Friday's ambulance worker strikes will see Unison members walk out at five of the ten services in England.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A car is seen under the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria

Powerful earthquake kills at least 195 people in Turkey and Syria

Truss is set to counter the PM with a new challenge on China

Liz Truss plots new China row with Rishi as she continues 'return to frontline politics'

All three family members were killed in the tragic incident

Head of England's 'best private school' found dead with husband and seven-year-old daughter on school grounds

Glitter was first convicted for paedophilia in 1999

Vigilantes try to storm Gary Glitter's bail hostel days after release mid-way through sentence

A valley in the oetztal, Austria.

Avalanches kill nine in Italy and Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Gibraltar's status as a British Overseas Territory is disputed by Spain

Shots fired by Spanish officers on Gibraltar beach as minister slams 'gross violation of British sovereignty'

Mark Harper is set to unveil the plans on Tuesday evening

Return rail tickets will be scrapped under plan to bring UK in line with other European countries

Charles Kimbrough

Charles Kimbrough, who played news anchor in Murphy Brown, dies aged 86

An injured man evacuates with family members from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine defence minister confident over warplanes request

Nicola Bulley was last seen on January 27

Extra divers called in to search for Nicola Bulley as images released of her latest appearance

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, right, Pope Francis, left, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields meet journalists during an airbor

Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian leader denounce anti-gay laws

No one was reportedly injured in the incident

Birmingham cafe engulfed by flames after sparkler touches alcoholic drink

Ant is locked in a battle for the dog in divorce proceedings

Ant McPartlin locked in custody battle with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong over couple's dog

The UK could be taken out of the ECHR

Sunak 'prepares to pull UK out of ECHR' amid warning 65,000 migrants could attempt Channel crossing this year

Demonstrators hold placards and a poster with a picture of Tiba Ali, a YouTube star who was recently killed by her father, in Diwaniya, Iraq

Iraqis protest against gender violence after YouTube star killed

A fuel tanker in Frankfurt, Germany

EU bans Russian diesel and other oil products over Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance.

'Where is she?': Nicola Bulley's children 'desperately want her home' as local community remains 'in shock'
Cardi B arrives at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California

Cardi B pays tribute to Atlantic Records pair at pre-Grammys gala

1

China threatens 'further actions' after US shoots down spy balloon off Carolina coast

A top US defence attorney has warned Prince Andrew that it would be “almost impossible” for him to overturn his settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew will find it 'almost impossible' to overturn Giuffre settlement, top US lawyer tells LBC
Mark Gordon and Constance Marten

Missing Constance Marten and sex offender partner 'camping in Sussex countryside with newborn'
Prince Harry when he was a teenager with Sasha Walpole

Mystery 'older woman' who took Prince Harry's virginity speaks out after 'surprise' mention in his tell-all memoir
South Sudan Pope

Pope makes final bid for peace and forgiveness in South Sudan

Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies aged 79

US Air Force fighter aircraft shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon

China threatens ‘further actions’ after US shoots down suspected spying balloon

Liz Truss has claimed she was never given a “realistic chance” to enact her radical tax-slashing agenda by a "very powerful economic establishment", combined with as a lack of political support.

Liz Truss blames 'left-wing economic establishment' for No10 exit, despite plunging UK economy into chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit