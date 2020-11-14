Dominic Cummings 'sees himself as a movie star,' insists Alastair Campbell

By Seán Hickey

Tony Blair's former chief adviser believes that the role and ego of Dominic Cummings has been blown up by the media.

"I'm afraid I think he's a bit of a narcissist," Alastair Campbell told Matt Frei, following the news that Dominic Cummings has resigned from his role at Number 10.

The former chief adviser insisted that the ego of Mr Cummings has been stroked by the media since the Brexit referendum, arguing that "he's tracking his own story."

Mr Campbell went on to note that because of the media's coverage of Mr Cummings during his time in the public eye, "he no longer sees himself as an adviser, he sees himself as a movie star."

"My role was overblown by your profession, I think Cummings has as well."

Mr Campbell added that Mr Cummings' team "treated people like dirt" in the Civil Service and that will be what he is remembered for in the long run.

"We had very good relations with the civil service," said Mr Campbell when asked about his time as chief adviser.

He told Matt that in conversations with civil servants, he found that "the thing about Cummings is that he wanders around like a rockstar, and his little disciples follow him around, they treat everyone else like dirt."

"The bottom line with this lot is they're bloody useless," Mr Campbell concluded.

"Yes they won a referendum with lots of dirty money and lots of lies, yes they won an election against Jeremy Corbyn...as a government they have been utterly useless."