Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour

The former chairman of the 1922 Committee told Matt Frei that there's a long history of the EU concluding negotiations at the eleventh hour and there's no reason to think any differently in this scenario.

Brady said: "There is a mood of optimism, there certainly seemed to be from Leo Varadkar a greater willingness to engage properly in negotiations. I thought many of us thought this was always likely to happen."

He told Matt Frei: "It is a long history, a long pattern that EU negotiations tend to conclude at the 11th hour. This may just be what we're seeing."

Matt Frei put it to Brady that Boris Johnson's "credible threat of a no-deal Brexit has finally concentrated EU minds".

Brady responded: "I think it was always critically important they knew there was a possibility we would walk away without a deal."

Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour. Picture: PA

It also, suggested Matt, could have "concentrated Boris Johnson's mind."

Brady said: "I think that has always been the case."

He added: "Most of us have always wanted to leave with a deal and I think that's true of Boris Johnson as well."