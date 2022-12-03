'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

By Grace Parsons

Matt Frei hosts heated debate between ex-police officer Dai Davies and anti-racist campaigner Kofi Mawuli Klu on racism in the royal family.

Following the behaviour of Lady Susan Hussey towards Ngozi Fulani at a charity event hosted by the Queen Consort this week, a heated debate between former Head of the Royal Protection Unit Dai Davies and anti-racist campaigner Kofi Mawuli Klu occurred during Matt Frei's show.

Lady Susan repeatedly asked where Ms Fulani is "really" from, leaving her feeling insulted as she explained she is British.

Former Head of the Royal Protection Unit Dai Davies told Matt Frei: "I'm dismayed on all fronts...Lady Hussey is a woman of exemplary character who has been tried by the media on the say-so of one character witness."

Ex-police officer Mr Davies claimed Lady Hussey has "never put a foot wrong" and is "surprised that nobody questions the motive" of Ngozi Fulani.

Lady Susan has now resigned as a member of the Buckingham Palace household.

Anti-racist campaigner Kofi Mawuli Klu hit back at Mr Davies asking: "Why is it that those who are perpetrators of racist violence...want to be defining what racism is?"

Conflict between the two swiftly arose after Mr Mawuli Klu labelled the royal family a "white supremacist institution steeped in racism".

The ex-police officer argued: "We've blown the whole thing out of proportion. Yes racism is totally wrong...but asking somebody who is dressed in a lovely, African outfit where she might come from is not unreasonable."

Mr Mawuli Klu responded: "You say there is nothing racist about that...this is the result of your own racist miseducation."

"I will have a certain level of excuse for the lady in question because she herself is a victimised product of the British establishment's racist miseducation of its own people," the anti-racist campaigner stated.

