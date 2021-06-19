Exclusive

John Bolton: 'China is the existential threat of the 21st century'

19 June 2021, 13:28 | Updated: 19 June 2021, 13:31

By Seán Hickey

Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser believes 'the desire to stand up' to the Chinese Communist Party will grow in the aftermath of the pandemic.

John Bolton is former US Ambassador to the UN and was also National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump. Following comments made by President Joe Biden on China, he joined Matt Frei to assess what the US' position on China should be in future.

"My view is that China is the existential threat of the 21st century to the United States and the west as a whole," Mr Bolton claimed.

He pointed out that the communist regime "concealed the origins of the coronavirus and impeded international investigations" and this should lead to greater scepticism from western powers.

"The desire to stand up to their efforts will increase" he predicted, although he added that "whether actions meet a tough standard remains to be seen."

Read More: 'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

The former adviser to President Trump warned that Xi Jinping is the "most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong" and it is "about time" western nations clamp down on the rising power.

Matt looked to the lab leak theory and wondered what Mr Bolton thought: "If American intelligence is satisfied that there was a leak...what should the consequences be?" He asked.

Mr Bolton feared that the "inadequate" global response to the pandemic has opened the door to potential biological attacks from terrorists in the future and China should be held accountable for this.

"We need to get to the bottom of this, no question about it" he concluded, telling Matt that "if we're not planning for it, we're making a big mistake."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man has lost his hand during an illegal rave in France

Man, 22, loses hand during illegal French rave

A huge clear-up operation in in place following yesterday's Scotland v. England match

Leicester Square fountain filled with beer cans after Scotland fans descend
Surge testing is being rolled out in parts of south London and Cumbria amid a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant

Surge testing deployed in Lambeth and Cumbria

Boris Johnson was under increased pressure to rethink his planning reforms after a by-election defeat

Boris Johnson under pressure to reform after Chesham by-election defeat
The Ever Given has been detained following the operation to free the massive vessel which ran aground in March

Suez Canal ship Ever Given 'grounded again', lawyers say

The Royal British Legion will no longer sell poppies in the European Union due to red tape following Brexit, according to reports

Brexit 'halts sales of Royal British Legion poppies' in the EU
18 men were arrested in London yesterday during Euro 2020 celebrations

30 arrests after hundreds of Scotland fans party all night after England draw
Dr Tedros Adhanom has warned of a "two-track pandemic"

Donating vaccines next year will be too late, WHO boss warns

Tory MPs are extremely nervous after Lib Dem win

LBC Views: PM may face party backlash after Lib Dem victory, writes Theo Usherwood
James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile