John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

By Seán Hickey

President Trump's former National Security Adviser believes Kyiv would be in Russian hands if his former boss was still in the White House.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Bolton was one of President Donald Trump's chief advisers between 2018 and 2019. He joined Matt Frei to reflect on the US' response to the Ukraine crisis so far.

He took aim at President Biden's response so far, suggesting the President hasn't gone far enough to protect Ukraine from Putin's onslaught.

Read more: Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal' after he accused West of trying to 'cancel' Russia

"What is the danger, do you fear, of this going nuclear?" Matt asked the former US Ambassador to the UN.

"The chances are pretty remote" he declared, insisting that such a move from Putin would be "a suicide note" even with Biden in the Oval Office.

Read more: Putin issues chilling warning to West in bizarre rant over 'scum' traitors

Read more: James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Read more: 'Putin is stepping very close to being a fool', says ex-US ambassador to Russia

"You've not been very complimentary about how President Biden has handled this", Matt quipped.

"What about your old boss donald trump, what would he had done?"

"If Trump had been re-elected, Putin would be in Kyiv already", Mr Bolton admitted.