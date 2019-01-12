Remainer MP Admits He's Prepared To Lose His Seat In Order To Cancel Brexit

A Labour MP for a constituency that voted to leave the European Union admits he is prepared to 'lose his seat' in order to support cancelling Brexit.

Former prisons minister David Hanson told Matt Frei that there "is scope" for Labour politicians to likeminded Tories to build a majority in the commons.

But when asked whether he would support revoking Article 50, he said: "Absolutely, I would do what's right.

"I'm in a leave constituency, but I would do what's right.

"If it means that at a general election I lose my seat because of it, that's fine.

"I'll do what the right thing is, and the right thing for me is to make sure we don't crash out with no deal."

After the government's latest defeat in the House of Commons, Theresa May must now return to Parliament to set out her Plan B within three working days if her withdrawal agreement is rejected in a vote on Tuesday.

MPs are expected to vote down the deal, paving the way for further uncertainty over the process of leaving the EU.

In the event her deal is rejected, some Brexiters have argued for the UK to leave without a deal.

But many MPs also object to the no deal Brexit, calling for either Article 50 to be extended or revoked, or a second referendum to allow the general public to decide the next move.

