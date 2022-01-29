PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

29 January 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 29 January 2022, 13:15

By Seán Hickey

The ex-soldier behind the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan tells LBC he wasn't in contact with the PM beforehand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pen Farthing joined Matt Frei around five months since hitting the headlines for evacuating dogs and cats from Kabul as the Afghan capital moved into the hands of the Taliban.

"Did you lobby the Prime Minister or the Prime Minister's wife?" Matt asked, amid the release of an email which allegedly shows Boris Johnson to have cleared the evacuation.

Read more: 'That's bollocks': Defence Secretary dismisses claims ex-Marine has been 'abandoned'

Mr Farthing told Matt that it is "well known on public record" that he pushed MPs of all parties to help him in his evacuation, all over social media.

"I have never ever messaged the prime minister personally" he insisted, adding that he had "never spoken to any MP directly."

Read more: PM personally ordered evacuation of Pen Farthing's animals from Kabul, email claims

Read more: Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

"If the Prime Minister was directly involved, how come I didn't get into the airport...when the British were actually running the gate?" Mr Farthing added, noting that Kabul airport was in US hands when he evacuated.

To clarify, the former marine concluded the conversation by stating that he believes Boris Johnson "he had nothing to do" with the evacuation of his animals from Kabul.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Murder probe after teenager, 17, and man stabbed to death in Doncaster
Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content
Energy bills could go up to £1,900 from April.

Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'
Martina Madarova, 41, admitted killing Alijah Thomas at the family home in Ealing.

'Mummy, you're killing me': Tragic final words of girl, 5, strangled to death
Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone this weekend.

Boris to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe to 'ramp up deterrence' amid Ukraine crisis
New Highway Code changes have come into force.

Highway Code overhaul arrives to cause 'confusion, conflict and danger on roads'

Traffic & Travel

Angel Lynn was found seriously injured after being kidnapped by her boyfriend.

'It makes me furious': Family of Angel Lynn hit out at ex boyfriend's sentence
No10 is expected to receive Sue Gray's report in coming days

Boris Johnson could get redacted partygate report as early as this weekend
Ed Davey: Redacted partygate report will be 'Whitehall whitewash'

Ed Davey: Redacted partygate report will be 'Whitehall whitewash'
Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile