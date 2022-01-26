PM did personally order evacuation of Pen Farthing's animals from Kabul, email claims

26 January 2022, 14:09

Boris Johnson's denied intervening to get Nowzad's animals out of Afghanistan
Boris Johnson's denied intervening to get Nowzad's animals out of Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Newly-released emails have cast doubt on Boris Johnson's denial that he authorised the evacuation of a charity's animals from Afghanistan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Nowzad charity, headed by ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing, got out of Kabul on a flight as the country fell to the Taliban late last summer.

Mr Farthing was outspoken in his criticism of the Government as he demanded his staff and dogs and cats get passage out of the central Asian state, as tens of thousands of people tried to flee the new regime.

Mr Johnson and Downing Street have denied he personally ordered their departure.

The animals' evacuation was controversial because vulnerable people who were connected to foreign forces that fought the Taliban were left behind as the militants took control and launched reprisals.

One email released by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee suggests Mr Johnson did allow the animals' departure.

An email released by the committee showed a Foreign Office employee email another person in that department to speak about Nowzad and another animal charity
An email released by the committee showed a Foreign Office employee email another person in that department to speak about Nowzad and another animal charity. Picture: parliament.uk

An email sent from a Foreign Office employee in Lord Zac Goldsmith's office to an official in the same department, who worked in a "Special Cases team", said another animal charity was looking to get out of Afghanistan.

The email, dated to August 25 2021, said that charity was "seeking to evacuation their [details redacted] members of staff (no animals)".

It went on to say that "Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated, [animal charity – name redacted] are hoping to be treated in the same capacity".

The Government was criticised last year by a whistleblower, Raphael Marshall, who told the Foreign Affairs Committee that the Foreign Office failed tens of thousands of Afghans in the evacuation.

The ex-Foreign Office employee said in a statement: "There was no reason to believe the Taliban would target animal rights charities.

"There was therefore no justification for concluding Nowzad's staff were at significant risk.

"By contrast many others would inevitably be left behind who were at risk of murder."

But speaking in December, Mr Johnson denied intervening to get Nowzad's cats and dogs out.

"No, that's complete nonsense. What I can tell you is that I think the operation, Op Pitting, to airlift 15,000 people out of Kabul in the way that we did over the summer was one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more."

Dominic Raab, who was foreign secretary when the Taliban took over the country in mere months, was already defending his actions after it emerged he stayed on holiday as the Taliban advanced on Kabul – ultimately overthrowing the Afghan state that Britain, the US and allies had lost lives and money trying to build up.

Downing Street distanced Mr Johnson from involvement in the decision to take Nowzad's animals out.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Wednesday: "It remains the case that the PM didn't instruct officials to take any particular course of action."

