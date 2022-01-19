Afghanistan: British troops to receive medal for heroism during Kabul evacuation

19 January 2022, 07:27 | Updated: 19 January 2022, 07:46

British troops helped in evacuating thousands of Afghans after the Taliban takeover.
British troops helped in evacuating thousands of Afghans after the Taliban takeover. Picture: Alamy/MoD

By Emma Soteriou

British troops who helped during the Kabul evacuation in Afghanistan are set to receive a medal recognising their "heroism in the face of extreme adversity".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The evacuation - also known as Operation Pitting - saw over 15,000 Afghans and British nationals flown out of the country in August 2021, following the Taliban's takeover.

To mark their bravery and contribution to the operation, personnel will receive the existing Operational Service Medal Afghanistan, featuring a new clasp reading "Operation Pitting".

The Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force were all a part of the mass effort over the summer, with approximately 600 soldiers being deployed to Kabul airport to provide food, water, and medical assistance to evacuees.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace described it as "the largest British evacuation since the Second World War", with one flight setting a record for the highest number of people carried in an RAF C-17 aircraft at 439.

Read more: UK Foreign Office in 'crisis mode' as Russian invasion of Ukraine could be days away

Read more: Tories conspire to oust PM in 'pork pie plot' amid partygate fallout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I'm delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has given permission for a special medal to be awarded to all those who deployed to Kabul, to honour their heroism in the face of extreme adversity.

"Operation Pitting will go down as one of the great achievements of our UK Armed Services and their civilian counterparts in the post-war era.

"The whole country can be immensely proud of their tireless work to bring men, women and children to safety. They represent the very best of us."

The new medals feature a clasp reading "Operation Pitting".
The new medals feature a clasp reading "Operation Pitting". Picture: MoD

Mr Wallace hailed the Armed Forces' "true heroism, bravery and dedication".

He added: "As the security situation worsened by the hour, our service men and women stepped up and delivered the largest British evacuation since the Second World War.

"They will rightly receive medallic recognition for their efforts.

"Following approval from Her Majesty The Queen, they will now receive the medallic recognition their efforts deserve."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Antony Blinken

Top US diplomat in Ukraine as tensions with Russia soar

Edward Leung

Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung released from prison

Overhead view of the Tonga volcano

Three of Tonga’s smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga

Tonga avoids widespread disaster despite huge volcano blast

There are concerns that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time. (stock photos)

UK Foreign Office in 'crisis mode' as Russian invasion of Ukraine could be days away

Trump

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Capitol riot panel

Two people arrested by Greater Manchester Police after the Texas synagogue stand-off have been released

Teenagers held in Manchester over Texas synagogue siege released without charge

Italy Aristocrat Auction

£393m Rome villa with Caravaggio ceiling fails to sell in court-ordered auction

Russian troops

Russia moves more troops westwards amid Ukraine tensions

Anders Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he enters parole hearing

Shameless mass killer Anders Brevik gives Nazi salute as he applies for early release

Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan’s ex-leader denies fleeing abroad amid protests

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 animals after hamsters get Covid-19

Roberta Metsola

Maltese legislator Roberta Metsola elected European Parliament president

New Zealand Tonga Volcano Eruption

Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as scale of damage emerges

Virus Outbreak China

Parcels from overseas may have spread Omicron – Chinese state media

Leaked military photos have surfaced showing the scale of destruction on Tonga

Tonga tsunami: 3 confirmed dead as leaked military photos show 'catasrophic' damage

World News

See more World News

Kazakhstan Protests

More than 160 killed in Kazakhstan protests – health ministry

9 days ago

A car stranded on a snow-covered road in Murree

Roads cleared after 22 die in snowstorm at Pakistani resort

9 days ago

Serbian professional Novak Djokovic is currently being held in an immigration hotel in Melbourne.

Djokovic not told 'Covid exemption' would be accepted, Australian government claims

9 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Boris Johnson is expected to drop most Plan B measures next week

PM expected to scrap most Plan B measures as he fights to cling on to premiership

10 hours ago

People are being advised to look after vulnerable neighbours and relatives as a cold snap heads for the UK

Brits urged to check on vulnerable as cold weather alert issued for UK

10 hours ago

Weather

Rikki Neave was killed in November 1994.

Rikki Neave, 6, murdered by teenager who posed naked body in 'star shape', court hears

12 hours ago

Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday

'Slave' kept in filthy, freezing 6ft Carlisle shed for 40 years

14 hours ago

Sue Gray will reportedly interview Dominic Cummings as part of her inquiry

Sue Gray will interview Dominic Cummings after explosive partygate claims

14 hours ago

Morrisons said the policy applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice

Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

16 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police