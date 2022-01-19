UK Foreign Office in 'crisis mode' as Russian invasion of Ukraine could be days away

19 January 2022, 00:25

The UK has supplied defensive weapon systems to Ukraine amid a Russian military build-up on its border
The UK has supplied defensive weapon systems to Ukraine amid a Russian military build-up on its border. Picture: Ukrainian Defense Ministry/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

The Foreign Office is reportedly in "crisis mode" over fears that Russian troops could be days away from invading Ukraine and conquering the capital Kiev.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Weapons were flown from Britain to Ukraine as US intelligence suggests Russia could be planning an invasion, according to The Telegraph.

Russia has massed 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons on its own soil near the Ukrainian border, adding to fears an invasion could be imminent.

Ministry of Defence chiefs are reportedly fearing large-scale war and high civilian death tolls if Russia were to proceed.

A senior US State Department official told reporters Russia could now launch an attack on Ukraine "at any time".

On Tuesday Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told LBC the UK Government was "worried" about the apparent escalation of tensions.

"We are worried about the aggressive sounds and build-up on the Russian side of the border," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"We do stand with our allies and partners in supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine, making sure we can support them in defensive measures."

Read more: UK sends troops and weapons to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion

Read more: Russia accused of plotting 'false flag' attacks and framing Ukraine for pretext to invasion

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Kiev on Wednesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as tensions continue to escalate.

He will then move on to Berlin, and then meet Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, according to the State Department.

The hastily arranged trip aims to show US support for Ukraine and impress on Russia the need for de-escalation.

The meetings follow inconclusive diplomatic talks between Moscow and the West in Europe last week that failed to resolve stark disagreements over Ukraine and other security matters.

The meetings appear to have increased fears of a Russian invasion, and the Biden administration has accused Russia of preparing a "false flag operation" to use as a pretext for intervention.

Russia has denied the charge.

Read more: Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

Read more: UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

In Berlin, Mr Blinken will meet his German, British and French counterparts to discuss a possible response to any Russian military action.

In Geneva on Friday, he will be testing Mr Lavrov on Russia's interest in a "diplomatic off-ramp" for the crisis, the senior State Department official said.

Russia has massed 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons on its own soil near the Ukrainian border in what many observers believe may be preparation for an invasion.

Mr Blinken's "travel and consultations are part of the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tension caused by Russia's military build-up and continued aggression against Ukraine", the State Department said.

He will meet Mr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday "to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", a statement said.

"The trip follows extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners about a united approach to address the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability," it said.

Read more: Tories conspire to oust PM in 'pork pie plot' amid partygate fallout

Watch: Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

CIA Director William Burns visited Kiev last Wednesday to consult with his Ukrainian counterparts and discuss assessments of the risk to Ukraine, a US official said.

Mr Burns also discussed the situation with Mr Zelenskyy.

Mr Blinken spoke by phone on Tuesday with Mr Lavrov, discussing the diplomatic talks and meetings held last week.

The State Department said Mr Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions" surrounding the Russia-Ukraine situation and "reiterated the unshakable US commitment" to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Monday, Mr Lavrov rejected the US allegations that his country was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, telling reporters it was"total disinformation".

He reaffirmed that Russia expects a written response this week from the US and its allies to Moscow's request for binding guarantees that Nato will not embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet countries or station its forces and weapons there.

Mr Blinken underscored to Mr Lavrov on Tuesday that any discussion of European security "must include Nato allies and European partners, including Ukraine", the State Department said.

Read more: Sue Gray will interview Dominic Cummings after explosive partygate claims

Watch: 'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Mr Lavrov emphasised in the call with Mr Blinken the key aspects of Russian draft documents envisaging "legally binding guarantees of Russia's security in line with the principle of indivisibility of security approved by all countries in the Euro-Atlantic".

It said he stressed the importance for Washington to quickly deliver a written response to the Russian proposals.

The US and its allies firmly rejected Moscow's demands during last week's Russia-US negotiations in Geneva and a related Nato-Russia meeting in Brussels.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson is expected to drop most Plan B measures next week

PM expected to scrap most Plan B measures as he fights to cling on to premiership

People are being advised to look after vulnerable neighbours and relatives as a cold snap heads for the UK

Brits urged to check on vulnerable as cold weather alert issued for UK

Weather

Rikki Neave was killed in November 1994.

Rikki Neave, 6, murdered by teenager who posed naked body in 'star shape', court hears

Two people arrested by Greater Manchester Police after the Texas synagogue stand-off have been released

Teenagers held in Manchester over Texas synagogue siege released without charge

Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday

Man 'kept as slave' in Carlisle shed for 40 years in 'harrowing' crime

Sue Gray will reportedly interview Dominic Cummings as part of her inquiry

Sue Gray will interview Dominic Cummings after explosive partygate claims

Morrisons said the policy applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice

Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

Microsoft is buying gaming company Activision Blizzard in a £50bn deal

Microsoft to buy Call of Duty gaming firm Activision Blizzard in £50bn deal

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by big fashion brands

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by The North Face and Gucci for ad campaign
The aftermath of the rampage in Aldi.

Woman admits £10,000 Aldi wrecking spree during second lockdown

Nightclubs in Scotland will reopen on Monday

Scotland to lift all Omicron coronavirus restrictions from Monday

Leading health experts can see a "light at the end of the tunnel" in Britain's fight against coronavirus

'Light at end of the tunnel' for UK in Covid fight says WHO, but expect a 'bumpy journey ahead'
The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back

Ryan Giggs domestic violence trial pushed back seven months due to Covid court backlog

Tory MPs have come together to discuss Boris Johnson's future after explosive allegations from Dominic Cummings and a growing number of letters of no confidence being submitted to Sir Graham Brady

Tories conspire to oust PM in 'pork pie plot' amid partygate fallout

A funeral was held for Ashling Murphy on Tuesday.

Ashling Murphy: Partner's tribute to 'shining light' as police make arrest in murder probe

Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn, was behind the attack on a synagogue in Texas

Brit who took four hostages at Texas synagogue investigated by MI5 but cleared

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Capitol riot panel
Italy Aristocrat Auction

£393m Rome villa with Caravaggio ceiling fails to sell in court-ordered auction
Russian troops

Russia moves more troops westwards amid Ukraine tensions

Anders Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he enters parole hearing

Shameless mass killer Anders Brevik gives Nazi salute as he applies for early release
Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan’s ex-leader denies fleeing abroad amid protests

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 animals after hamsters get Covid-19

Roberta Metsola

Maltese legislator Roberta Metsola elected European Parliament president
Boris Johnson is battling to remain in No 10

Covid laws in England 'to be scrapped in March' amid PM's 'Operation Red Meat'
New Zealand Tonga Volcano Eruption

Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as scale of damage emerges

There are reports the Navy is rejecting plans to 'push back' migrants in the Channel

'We would not storm migrant boats': Navy rejects plan to push back Channel refugees

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am
Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial
'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'
Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'T-levels, not Tory Leader': Nadhim Zahawi explains TL lapel badge

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police