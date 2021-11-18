UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

18 November 2021, 07:15 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 07:18

Defence secretary Ben Wallace signed a treaty with Ukraine last week
Defence secretary Ben Wallace signed a treaty with Ukraine last week. Picture: Getty

A deal struck between the UK and Ukraine will see warships and missiles sold to the country amid rising tensions with Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Defence secretary Ben Wallace signed a treaty with Ukraine last week, under which the country's government can access financing for contracts with UK suppliers to help beef up its naval capabilities.

It is expected to help deliver two mine counter-measures vessels (MCMV), the joint production of eight missile ships, the delivery of and retrofit of weapons systems to existing vessels, and the joint production of a frigate and consultancy and technical support for the building of naval infrastructure including the delivery of equipment.

It comes after Boris Johnson warned Vladimir Putin against making a "tragic mistake" as tensions rise on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

The prime minister, appearing at the House of Commons liaison committee yesterday, was asked about the problems between Belarus and Poland and the situation in Ukraine.

Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have been amassing at the Belarus border with Poland for months.

Brussels has accused Belarus's authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian president Mr Putin, of deliberately encouraging the migrants to breach its borders in retaliation for sanctions the EU has imposed in response to his repressive rule.

But reports suggested that hundreds had been moved to a nearby warehouse in Belarusian territory.

Downing Street has also voiced concern about the build-up of Russian forces on Russia's border with Ukraine.

The Kremlin has dismissed claims that it is preparing to invade, after the Ukrainian defence ministry reported that around 90,000 Russian troops were massing in the area.

Mr Johnson said the two cases are "very different" because Poland has a Nato security guarantee, meaning that any action against it could trigger a response from the entire alliance.

Ukraine does not have the same guarantee from Nato, "so what we have got to do is make sure that everybody understands the cost of a miscalculation on the borders of both Ukraine and Poland would be enormous".

Read more: Channel migrants to be flown to Albania at £100k per head under new Govt plans - reports

"I think it would be a tragic, tragic mistake for the Kremlin to think there was anything to be gained," Mr Johnson said.

A joint statement from Mr Wallace and Ukraine defence minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov said: "Ukraine and the United Kingdom are strategic partners in security and defence.

"Last week, an Intergovernmental Framework Agreement was signed in London.

"This document continues progress on joint projects to develop the capabilities of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as agreed in June when the UK, Ukraine and industry signed a Memorandum of Implementation to collaborate to boost Ukraine's naval capabilities."

Read more: MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations

It said: "Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation. We are concerned by Russia's military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine.

"Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity is indisputable.

"The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its long-standing determination to support them.

"We are unwavering in that support and together we remain vigilant and united in the defence of our common values and freedoms."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lorna Slater announced that the long-awaited bottle deposit return scheme (DRS) was being delayed.

'Embarrassing': Row deepens between Greenpeace and Scottish Greens over bottle scheme

Exclusive
Gina Czarnecki has described what it has been like living on a street that has been locked down by Counter Terror Police

‘A murderer was living across the road’: Neighbour of Liverpool bomber speaks out

Dominic Raab has told Nick Ferrari the Government 'makes no apology' for plans to sent migrants abroad for processing

Raab confirms and 'makes no apology' for Govt plans to send migrants abroad for processing

The MP is under pressure for her comments on conversion therapy for children suffering from gender dysphoria

Calls for SNP's Joanna Cherry to be expelled after conversion therapy comments

The government has changed the rules on social care cap

Government's 'sneaky' changes on social care costs will 'hit poorest pensioners hardest'

Insulate Britain activists have been jailed

LBC Views: Insulate Britain – are they martyrs or idiots?

Nick Ferrari spoke to Azeem Rafiq over his allegations of racial harassment

Cricket racism: Five more clubs embroiled in scandal, Azeem Rafiq tells LBC

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident

Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC

The Government's amendment on standards has been approved

MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016

PM: I'd love to promise Nazanin she'll be home for Xmas - it breaks my heart I can't

Hales denied he named his dog Kevin with an "open secret" racial slur

Azeem Rafiq: Alex Hales denies naming his dog 'Kevin' had 'racial connotations'

Boris Johnson admitted the 'total mistake' over the sleaze scandal.

Boris Johnson: Owen Paterson did break rules and I made a 'total mistake'

Mendy appeared in court facing two extra rape charges

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy appears in court facing two further rape charges

A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean.

British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean

AC Jukes warned the public to be vigilant now lockdown is over and the Christmas festivities have started

Britain's top terror cop issues Christmas warning over 'lone wolf' attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick Ferrari grilled Tony Bowry, the former Cultural Diversity Officer at the Yorkshire Cricket Board between 1996 and 2011 when Azeem played for the club.

'You were the cultural diversity officer, why didn't you blow the whistle?'
The Queen had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter - the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday
Lindsay Hoyle lost his cool with Boris Johnson during PMQs

Speaker scolds Boris Johnson for breaking rules during fiery PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer branded the PM a "coward" during PMQs.

Starmer brands Johnson a 'coward' for not apologising for Paterson sleaze scandal
The nine activists were jailed for between three and six months each

Grant Shapps vows to continue crackdown on eco activists after nine jailed
Boris Johnson at PMQs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled at PMQs amid row on second jobs and Tory sleaze
Insulate Britain have blocked major roads across the country for two months

Two months of chaos: A timeline of Insulate Britain's disruptive protests
Nine protesters from Insulate Britain have been jailed.

Eco mob behind bars: Judge jails protesters for M25 travel chaos
The explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Liverpool bomber had been buying parts for device for last 7 months, police say
Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch over sleaze?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police