Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

11 January 2022, 10:24

By Daisy Stephens

Russia has been "emboldened" by the Trump era, Brexit and the evacuation of Afghanistan, according to former GCHQ Director Professor Sir David Omand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-GCHQ boss spoke exclusively to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Tuesday.

When asked how "emboldened" Russia would be by the Afghanistan evacuation, Sir David said: "That's one element in the calculation.

"They would also be emboldened by the Trump era."

He went on to say: "The division within the United States, which some commentators in the States are actually seeing it as a move potentially towards a secessionist civil war, is a term that some commentators are using.

"It's almost certainly exaggerated.

"But nonetheless the United States is deeply divided, the European Union has been gravely weakened by our Brexit, they're no longer - certainly at the moment - a diplomatic power."

Read more: LBC buys deadly 21-inch blade to expose loophole in 'pointless' zombie knife law

Watch: Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry

He said the UK's own security had not been directly undermined by Brexit, but said it made it harder for the country to tackle crime.

"I think we're less well-placed to tackle things like crime, international crime, than we were when we were integrated into the police networks," he said.

"But in terms of our main security, of course, comes from Nato and our membership of Nato.

"And that depends crucially on the United States and Trump, President Trump, as president went out of his way to cast doubt on that."

He also said we should be "very concerned" about Russia's involvement in Ukraine and the UK must stand firm whilst trying to see the world from President Putin's point of view.

"This is one of those moments in history which will shape the next 10, 20, 30 years," he said.

"We have to stand up as democracies for what we believe in... we've got to stand firm but on the other hand we've got to put ourselves in the mind of President Putin to see what is it he really, really wants."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry

Nick Ferrari challenged the health minister on the No10 party.

'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says

Michael Gove told LBC that he did not know how many buildings were affected by the crisis.

Michael Gove admits not knowing how many buildings are affected by the cladding crisis

The Housing Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We got stuff wrong' over cladding crisis, Michael Gove admits

'He should look forward to another sentence'

Eco-protester should 'look forward' to more jail time if he carries on says former top cop

Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support

Two callers went head-to-head this morning over the Colston statue verdict

Fuming LBC callers go head-to-head in blistering row over 'Colston Four' verdict

Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

Exclusive
The former army officer hit out at Sir Tony Blair

Iraq War hero 'astonished' that 'hypocrite' Tony Blair doesn't turn down knighthood

Nick Ferrari was questioning the Care Minister

Nick Ferrari grills minister over calls to slash VAT to prevent fuel bill crisis

Ms Throup has shown support for the former Prime Minister.

'He did lots of good things': Maggie Throup backs knighthood for Tony Blair

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Vaccines Minister 'disappointed' when healthcare staff refuse Covid jab

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

The Defence Secretary used some robust language

Best of 2021: Defence Secretary's shocking reaction to ex-Marine's claims

Nick has some wonderful moments in 2021

Nick Ferrari's best moments of 2021

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir | 15/11 Watch Again

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

16 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

20 hours ago

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49

LBC buys deadly 21-inch blade to expose loophole in 'pointless' zombie knife law
The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges
Armed police have deployed to the scene in Coventry

Armed police stand-off with father who has son, 8, in house rumbles into third day
An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar

Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm
The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party
The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns
A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women
is going to put forward a motion pressing the Tories to keep their promises on cutting VAT

Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour
Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals
The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say