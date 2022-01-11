Exclusive

LBC buys deadly 21-inch blade to expose loophole in 'pointless' zombie knife law

11 January 2022, 08:37

LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49
LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49. Picture: LBC
Matthew Thompson

By Matthew Thompson

This is the terrifying 21-inch knife that LBC was able to buy legally on the internet for just £23.49 due to a bizarre loophole in the law.

Despite having all the characteristics of a zombie knife, this potentially deadly blade is easy to buy and completely legal - simply because it does not have any writing on it.

Police would even have to leave it alone if they discovered it on a raid.

Police officers have revealed that laws introduced last year to tackle lethal blades are “pointless” and frustration is growing that officers are unable to take these dangerous weapons off the streets.

The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 came into force in July last year, and sought to ban the possession of dangerous weapons such as zombie knives, flick knives and others, even in private.

But the law has been so narrowly written that killer knives have been able to slip through the net and remain on the streets.

LBC has taken the decision not to name the company which sold us the knife. It may be questionable whether such knives have a legitimate domestic purpose, but currently, to sell one is not breaking any laws. The fault, after all, lies in the legislation.

A so-called "zombie knife" must fit three key criteria. It must have a cutting edge, a serrated edge, and crucially, it must have “images or words that suggest it is to be used for the purpose of violence.”

In practice, this means that police officers are raiding the homes of known criminals and discovering brutal blades that fit all the characteristics of a zombie knife, but if there is no violent writing or imagery on the blade, they cannot confiscate it or bring criminal charges.

Stuart Nolan, of DPP Solicitors, and chair of the Law Society’s criminal law committee said: “You can have and buy quite openly an item that for all intents and purposes is exactly the same as the prohibited item, except it doesn’t have writing on it that involves incitement to violence. The more you say it, the more difficult you may feel it is to understand, but that’s what it says, and I can only interpret the law as I understand it from the statute.”

To be completely clear, the loophole only applies in a private setting, as the possession of a knife in public would be illegal under the Prevention of Crime Act, 1953

Patrick Green, CEO of knife crime charity The Ben Kinsella Trust, said: “It’s farcical. The whole premise of the Offensive Weapons Act was to do away with these knives, so I can’t make head nor tail of why you would include a statement which says unless it has certain writing on it, it’s not an offensive weapon.

“These are weapons which are maiming and killing people. The law has to be fit for purpose. This law in its present state isn’t, and that’s a real problem as we try to tackle knife crime.”

And this is not just a dry point of law. Data recently collated by the College of Policing shows that in London in 2019/20, the vast majority of knives used in murders were machetes and hunting knives. Knives, like the one we purchased, with no legitimate domestic purpose.

Last year, the number of teenagers killed by knives in London reached its highest ever level. One of those victims was 15 year old Tamim Ian Habimana, who was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Woolwich in July.

His mother, Hawa Haragazika, said: “It’s really disappointing. It’s ridiculous, and it’s disgusting to allow that. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if there’s anything written on the knife or not, it stabs people. So how can you allow that? It’s a joke, and I feel so angry about it as a mother who lost her son a few months ago to knife crime.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar

Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm

The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns

A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

is going to put forward a motion pressing the Tories to keep their promises on cutting VAT

Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour

Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze

New York apartment fire: 17 killed in blaze, city's mayor confirms

Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals

The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: When is it and how will it be celebrated?

Ikea has cut the sick pay of unvaccinated workers

Ikea cuts sick pay of workers who are unvaccinated against coronavirus

Michael Gove set out his plans to end the cladding crisis

'Developers must fix their own buildings': Gove vows to end cladding scandal

Labour has described the way the refurb was funded as "corruption plain and simple"

PM will not face watchdog investigation into Downing Street flat refurbishment

It is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK

Rutland ichthyosaur: One of the "greatest finds" in British palaeontology

Virgin media and O2 will not be reintroducing roaming charges.

Virgin media and O2 will not reintroduce EU data roaming charges

Djokovic has won his visa battle but still faces the prospect of being kicked out of Australia

'I want to stay' says Djokovic, but bid to play in Australian Open still hangs in balance

Retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores this year

Wilko plans to close 16 branches this year in 'nail in the High Street's coffin'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maria Ewing

Opera singer Maria Ewing dies aged 71

The US apartment building

Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire
Betty White

Betty White’s death caused by stroke, death certificate shows
Virus testing in Henan province

20 million now confined to homes in China as third city locked down
President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, speaks

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies aged 65

People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul

North Korea fires possible missile into sea, say Japan and South Korea
Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

Switzerland US Russia Security Talks

No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions

Obit Robert Durst

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies aged 78
A train in Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Baby on board but train leaves German station with parents on platform

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict
'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police