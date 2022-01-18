'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari grilled Dominic Raab over conflicting claims from Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings over No 10 parties.

Downing Street has denied claims by Dominic Cummings that Boris Johnson was told in advance staff were holding a drinks party in the Number 10 garden during the first lockdown.

The Prime Minister's former chief adviser says Mr Johnson was lying when he told MPs he hadn't known beforehand about the gathering.

Quizzing the Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, LBC 's Nick Ferrari asked who his listeners should believe over the conflicting claims, the Prime Minister or Dominic Cummings.

"I think the Prime Minister has been very clear that he believed in good faith it was a work event, he said that to the House of Commons," Mr Raab said.

In the Commons last week Mr Johnson admitted spending 25 minutes at the gathering saying he had believed "implicitly" that it was a work event.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government took the accusations of "double standards very seriously.

Citing the inquiry being carried out by top civil servant Sue Gray, Mr Raab said he would not comment any further.

The allegations will potentially add to the pressure on Mr Johnson, who is facing calls to resign from some Tory MPs amid widespread voter anger at reports that Covid rules were flouted by No 10.

Allies of the Prime Minister have been mounting a fightback, dubbed operation red meat, with a series of populist policies, freezing the TV licence and putting the Royal Navy in charge of operations to prevent migrant boats crossing the Channel in an attempt to regain support.