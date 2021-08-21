Women at Kabul airport crushed in 'horrendous' scenes, journalist tells LBC

21 August 2021, 12:13

By Seán Hickey

As Afghans try to flee Taliban rule, a number of people have died in desperate scenes at Kabul airport, according to this journalist.

Kim Sengupta is the defence and diplomatic editor of the Independent and joined Matt Frei from Kabul airport, the epicentre of the crisis in Afghanistan currently.

Read More: UK in race against time to evacuate Brits and Afghans ahead of US withdrawal

"It's been an absolutely horrendous morning, probably the worst so far," he began.

"I've seen four people crushed to death in the space of about an hour, there are probably more dead in places we cant access.

Read More: 'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'

He explained to Matt that the deceased are all women who were caught in the crush as Afghans scramble to be taken from the now Taliban-controlled country.

Read More: 'Are the Taliban the enemy?' Nick Ferrari puts Defence Secretary on the spot

Matt asked where exactly the victims were crushed, but Mr Sengupta explained that a "combination of the crush and the heat" led to the disaster.

Read More: Boris Johnson: UK working 'flat-out' to bring Afghans who helped the UK to safety

He went on to explain that the crush occurred on a "narrow road that's been barricaded because of what's been going on" which leads to Kabul airport.

"The British soldiers have been magnificent in trying to look after the people that have been injured and dying and they did what they could...but it was too late."

Matt wondered what was going through the journalist's mind as he saw chaos unfold near the airport. "It was entirely avoidable," he told LBC.

Mr Sangupta went on to suggest that comments from US and UK governments have led to the crush of people at Kabul airport, as people desperately try to evacuate the country before NATO troops leave for good.

Read More: 'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', shadow foreign minister suggests

"People thought the window was coming rapidly to an end and they've rushed."

"This is an example of how glib, throwaway remarks made by politicians in Washington and London can have horrendous consequences on the ground here"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Travel rules changed 50 times since March 2020

A 'constant rollercoaster': England's holiday rules changed 50 times during Covid outbreak
Footage on social media shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress get attacked

Shocking footage shows Jewish man knocked unconcious in alleged racist attack
The incident took place off the Avenue in Clapham Common

Police launch investigation after man raped in woods on Clapham Common
Police urgently want to speak to Lee Peacock

Police urgently search for man, 49, after two bodies found at different London homes
Thousands of cases have been linked to the Euro 2020 final

Thousands at Euro 2020 final were 'potentially infectious' as Govt blames ticketless fans
The UK may have just 10 days to get Brits and Afghans out

UK in race against time to evacuate Brits and Afghans ahead of US withdrawal
Councils have called for more support amid the rise in deaths and serious harm of children

'Harrowing' rise in deaths of children linked to abuse or neglect during pandemic
A woman was found in a property on Ashbridge Street in Westminster

Murder investigation launched after bodies of man and woman found at separate homes
Jake Davison did not have his shotgun taken away after assaulting two youths last year

Plymouth: Police did not seize gunman's shotgun after he admitted assault last year
A man died after being found unresponsive in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after suspected 'homophobic attack'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

12 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile