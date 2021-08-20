Boris Johnson: UK working 'flat-out' to bring Afghans who helped the UK to safety

Boris Johnson praised Afghans who helped the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has said the UK is "working tirelessly" to assist Afghans who helped or worked with Britain to leave their country after the Taliban's takeover.

He paid tribute to those people, whose jobs included risky professions like interpretation, saying "we owe them a big debt of gratitude and obligation".

Writing on Twitter, the prime minister said: "Today I met a few of the 2,272 Afghan former staff who have been resettled in the UK since June.

"They worked side-by-side with us and we stood by them and ensured their safety.

"We're working tirelessly to help those in the country to whom we owe a debt of obligation."

In a video posted to the platform, Mr Johnson said 2,272 Afghans have been helped under the new resettlement scheme.

He said: "I'm proud that we are able to give this help to them, they have been of incredible use to our country as interpreters and in countless other ways over the last 20 years.

"We owe them a big debt of gratitude and obligation, so it's right that they should come to this country. And I can tell you that we are working flat-out at the Hamid Karzai International Airport to bring out as many more as we can, as rapidly as we can.

"And we are now starting to see some good progress in getting the eligible persons out and getting the Afghan resettlement persons out as well."

Updates to follow