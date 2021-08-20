Raab defends not calling Afghan foreign minister while on holiday amid criticism

20 August 2021, 12:36 | Updated: 20 August 2021, 12:45

The Foreign Secretary said in hindsight he would not go on holiday
The Foreign Secretary said in hindsight he would not go on holiday. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Dominic Raab has said he did not call Afghanistan's foreign minister when he was on holiday as he was prioritising securing Kabul airport so that evacuation flights could depart.

The embattled Foreign Secretary has faced mounting criticism over not following up a request to call the Afghan Foreign Minister - as the Taliban was closing in on Kabul.

Mr Raab said media reporting about his involvement in evacuating people from Afghanistan has been "inaccurate".

He has been facing pressure to resign after Labour suggested he and his staff "couldn't be bothered" to call the Afghan government.

But in a statement, Mr Raab says the Afghan foreign minister was unable to take a call because of the "rapidly deteriorating situation".

"On Friday afternoon, 13 August, advice was put to my private office (around 6pm Afghan time) recommending a call to the Afghan foreign minister. This was quickly overtaken by events," it reads.

"The call was delegated to a minister of state because I was prioritising security and capacity at the airport on the direct advice of the director and the director general overseeing the crisis response.

"In any event, the Afghan foreign minister agreed to take the call, but was unable to because of the rapidly deteriorating situation.

"The government's approach to prioritise security at the airport was the right one. As a result, 204 UK nationals and their families, Afghan staff and other countries citizens were evacuated on the morning of Monday 16 August."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Reports of targeted Taliban killings fuel Afghans’ fears

Tommy Robinson appeared in court

Tommy Robinson 'turned up at journalist's home after she wrote story on him'
Students could find life at Hartpury to be limited if they have not had a vaccine

University bans unvaccinated students from living on campus

Amman carried out his attack in February 2020.

Streatham terror attack could have been prevented, inquest rules
Those eligible for evacuation from Afghanistan are being told to get to Kabul airport.

German citizen shot while travelling to Kabul airport to escape Taliban
Person rescued from subway tracks by NYPD officer and "good Samaritan"

Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dementia carer: 'Although they are still alive, you are grieving every day you see them.'

Dementia carer: 'Although they're alive, you're grieving every day you see them'
'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', suggests Shadow Foreign Minister

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', shadow foreign minister suggests
Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London