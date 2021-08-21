UK in race against time to evacuate Brits and Afghans ahead of US withdrawal

The UK may have just 10 days to get Brits and Afghans out. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain is in a race against time to carry out evacuations after Joe Biden suggested rescue missions should be completed within 10 days.

Foreign countries are scrambling to get their citizens and Afghans who helped international forces out of the country after the Taliban took over.

Speaking on Friday, the US president said efforts to rescue Americans could conclude at the end of August – which will likely mean the UK will have to finish its operation by then, too.

Mr Biden told reporters: "I think we can get it done by then, but we're going to make that judgment as we go."

It makes clear how reliant international forces have been on the US presence, both during the Kabul airport evacuation and the campaign against the Taliban.

Boris Johnson said the UK will have to "manage the consequences" of the US's withdrawal.

The Times reports he feels "let down" by Mr Biden over the US's handling of the withdrawal.

On Friday, the Prime Minister said: "We went into Afghanistan to support and help protect the United States.

"So when the United States decides emphatically to withdraw in the way that they have, clearly, we're going to have to manage the consequences."

A diplomatic memo seen by Bloomberg suggests Mr Biden told leaders at the Cornwall G7 meeting that "critical US enablers" would be kept in Kabul after US forces left Afghanistan.

British officials took that to mean the capital would be sufficiently secured so that it could keep its embassy open – but instead, it has been evacuated.

About 1,000 other people were taken out of Afghanistan by the UK on Thursday and Friday, mostly either British nationals or those who helped the UK in Afghanistan.

Mr Biden defended the withdrawal, claiming there had been "no questioning of our credibility" from US allies.

However, NATO countries called for the US to secure Hamid Karzai International for as long as it takes to get people out – even if forces have to stay after Americans are evacuated.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said the UK could work with the Taliban "if necessary" to "find a solution".

Under the group's last regime, deposed in 2001 after the September 11 attacks, the Taliban largely kept women at home, banned TV and music and held regular public executions.

Reports have already emerged of targeted killings in areas under their control – while the Taliban has tried to wage a PR campaign in which they pledged to be more moderate.

Mr Johnson said: "I think it's very important that we take people at face value. We hope that they mean what they say."

The PM also said he "absolutely" had confidence in the under-fire foreign secretary Dominic Raab, when it emerged he delegated a call to a junior minister about getting Afghan interpreters out of the country while he holidayed in Crete.

It has since emerged the call never took place.