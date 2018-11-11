Why Remembrance Day Is So Important To Me And The Country: Ian Hislop

- First World War Centenary: The UK's Best Poppy Tributes

Writer and broadcaster Ian Hislop explains why Remembrance Day is not only important to him - but Britain as a whole.

He spoke as the country prepares to remember Britain’s soldiers who have fallen through conflict.

2018 makes 100 years since the end of World War One - bringing over four years of fighting to an end.

Hundreds of thousands of British soldiers lost their lives in the conflict.

Speaking to Matt Stadlen, Ian gave a very powerful reason why it’s important to remember such occasions.

“Remembrance is absolutely vital,” he said.

“It is always worth taking time out of the everyday to have a look back and say ‘we must not forget’.

“The First World War is particularly poignant, it was particularly naive, they were particularly idealistic and the carnage was mechanical and vast.

“Personally, my grandfather was there and his brother - they both fought through the war and lost a lot of friends.”

Ian spoke to Matt as part of Global's new podcast: How I Got There.

Download and subscribe here.