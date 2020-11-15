Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation

15 November 2020, 12:48

By Seán Hickey

This is the moment Natasha Devon ended up in a heated debate with a caller over the legacy of the PM's chief adviser.

James phoned in to tell LBC that "Dominic Cummings has been a sort of, stand up for democracy," and his departure from Downing Street marks a surrender to people going against the democratic process.

The caller told Natasha Devon that without Mr Cummings, he is "quite frankly worried about the future of Brexit."

Natasha countered James, arguing that many Brexit voters did not vote for the deal the Government is currently negotiating. "The fact is, in 2016 a majority of people voted for Brexit," the caller insisted.

The caller went on to list what the UK is set to gain following EU withdrawal, to which Natasha Devon wondered why he was "ringing a national radio station and saying things you have zero evidence for."

She went back to the topic of Dominic Cummings, reminding James that none of us elected the PM's adviser, yet he "has had a huge hand on government policy."

James insisted that the country knew Dominic Cummings would be chief adviser when they voted for Boris Johnson, adding that "every time we vote for prime minister we should be voting for advisers as well."

You can watch the full fiery debate above.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A person holding up a bottle of Ketamine.

Police warning after 'toxic' drug kills one and leaves teenager critically ill
Donald Trump said Joe Biden won the US election because it was "rigged"

Donald Trump tweets Joe Biden won US election because it was 'rigged'
Environment Secretary George Eustice spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Cabinet minister rubbishes claims Boris Johnson is ‘indecisive’
Lewis Hamilton has won the Turkish Grand Prix to clinch his seventh Formula One title

Lewis Hamilton wins Turkish Grand Prix to clinch seventh Formula One title
David Davis told LBC the UK was ill-prepared for any pandemic

David Davis: UK guilty of 'really low calibre of pandemic planning'
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers journalists questions.

Ireland: UK-EU trade deal 'won't be ratified' if Brexit bill remains unchanged
Des O'Connor has died at the age of 88

TV star Des O'Connor dies, aged 88

Trump supporters clashed with rivals on the streets of Washington D.C.

One stabbed and 20 arrested during Trump supporters march

Making Covid vaccine would have 'marginal impact' on uptake, argues health expert

Compulsory Covid vaccine would have 'marginal impact' on uptake, argues health expert
Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile