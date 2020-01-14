Big Ben engineer entirely rubbishes bell's bong price

"The ability to strike the clock is all computerised now, so you could do it from your bedroom on a computer," this Big Ben engineer told Nigel Farage and said he "could not see" why the government are citing £50,000 per bong.

A number of MPs had pushed for the bongs to be heard at 11pm on 31st January, it is understood the House of Commons Commission ruled it out on cost and logistical grounds.

"I was fortunate enough to work in Parliament for a couple of years and one of my jobs there was to project manage the extraction of the clock mechanism itself and to replace it with the electric motor that's up there now," said the caller Mike.

He called the cost that the Commons Speaker cited "unbelievable" and said, "I can only believe that they're trying to claw some of the money back because it's so over budget."

Nigel asked if the government are trying to inflate the cost to "put us off from bonging."

"I cannot see where this price is coming from."

The caller was responsible for Big Ben bonging for the last few years during significant events such as New Year's Eve and Remembrance Sunday and said he'd "love" to see it chime again.

He reiterated, "Any strike that's undertaken now with the bell is done by an electric motor."