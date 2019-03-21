Cancel Brexit Petition: Nigel Farage Says Parliament WOULDN’T Revoke Article 50

Parliament would NOT vote to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit under “any circumstances”, Nigel Farage has said.

A petition calling for Britain to now remain in the EU has passed over one million signatures.

The website said it was the “highest” rate of signatures it had ever had to deal with.

Many Remain-supporting MPs and celebrities have been urging their followers to sign it.

But, Nigel told his LBC listeners cancelling Brexit “isn’t going to happen”.

“I do not believe there are any circumstances Parliament would vote to revoke Article 50,” he said on Thursday night.

“If Parliament was given the choice next week between voting for revoking Article 50 or a no deal, even our Parliament would go for no deal.”

