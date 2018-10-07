The Extraordinary Call Between 15-Year-Old And Her "Political Hero" Nigel Farage

This is the moment a 15-year-old girl called into Nigel Farage's show to defend her opinion of Ukip and US President Donald Trump.

The teenager started the call with her "political hero" by admitting that teachers have told her that the US President is 'a racist and a bigot'.

Bevika then said that she has become used to hearing insults because "it's quite the norm now".

Speaking to her "political hero" Nigel Farage, she said: "They've also come out and said 'don't vote for Ukip because they're a far-right, racist group'."

"Last time I spoke up, I lost all my friends who are very angry at the fact that I came out and said that i liked Trump and I thought Brexit was a good idea."

The former Ukip leader said: "It is ludicrous that we're living in a world that treats a 15-year-old who states her opinion like that."

Nigel Farage was saddened to hear Bevika's story. Picture: LBC

The call came after Nick Ferrari spoke to the parent of another teenager who was handed a detention for saying he'd vote for Ukip during a classroom debate.

John told Nick that the school's Head of Year apologised for the incident, and said that the boys involved would not have to serve their punishment.