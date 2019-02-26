Farage Threatens To Boycott Second Referendum And “Go Fishing For A Month”

26 February 2019, 19:25

Nigel Farage confirmed he would not campaign or vote in a second referendum if it was a choice between remaining in the EU or Theresa May’s deal.

The LBC presenter and MEP said he'd instead "go fishing for a month".

Last night, Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said on LBC that any second referendum should be a choice between Remain and the PM’s deal.

The party is prepared to back another vote in order to stop a “damaging Tory Brexit”.

Nigel Farage threatened to boycott a second referendum on Tuesday night. Picture: LBC

Giving his reaction, a furious Nigel said: “If there was a second referendum and it was Remain against her deal, I've got to tell you, and I mean this, I would not vote, I would not campaign.

“I’d go fishing for a month because it wouldn't even give us the option of genuinely leaving the European Union.

“I don't think Labour understand just how much damage their proposal is doing.”

