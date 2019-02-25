Emily Thornberry Says Second Referendum Should Be Between PM’s Deal Or Remain

25 February 2019, 20:52 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 20:55

The shadow foreign secretary said Labour’s second referendum bid should be a choice between Theresa May’s Brexit deal or remaining in the EU.

Emily Thornberry added that in the event there was another vote, she would campaign for Remain.

She said the party had been left with “no choice” but to make the move which was announced on Monday evening.

Iain Dale told Ms Thornberry another vote was an “insult” to the five million Brexit supporting Labour voters at the last election.

Emily Thornberry spoke to Iain Dale on Monday night
Emily Thornberry spoke to Iain Dale on Monday night. Picture: LBC

Labour will now support or put forward an amendment in favour of a public vote to "prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country”.

The party is also backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a no deal outcome.

Speaking on LBC, Ms Thornberry said: “If we have a Prime Minister not prepared to budge, not prepared to engage, then we need to call on the people to help break the logjam.

“It should be a choice between Theresa May’s deal and remaining, and I will be campaigning to Remain in those circumstances.”

