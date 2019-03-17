Michael Portillo Tells Nigel Farage: Nothing In My Political Career Compares To Brexit Chaos

Michael Portillo has said that nothing in his political career compares to the last few weeks in British politics, adding that it was the "sort of chaos that occurs every half century".

The former Tory Cabinet Minister told Nigel Farage that he found the politics of the last two weeks "deeply interesting" and was "the sort of chaos that occurs every half century".

"Is it to be the case that you can have a three-line whip that members of the cabinet will disobey, yet remain members of the government?" he said.

