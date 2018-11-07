Nigel Farage Battles Caller After THAT Donald Trump Press Conference

Nigel Farage clashed with an LBC caller after Donald Trump delivered one the most extraordinary press conferences in the White House.

The President went to war with a CNN reporter in a remarkable exchange following the Midterm elections.

The Republican branded Jim Acosta “very rude” and told him to “sit down” in a back-and-forth slanging match.

It was sparked after the CNN reporter quizzed Trump over his remarks about the migrant caravan.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them,” the President told the reporter.

“You are a rude terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN”.

Will in Evesham described the President’s actions as a “disgrace”.

“America stands up for freedom of speech, Trump does not like freedom of speech," he said to Nigel.