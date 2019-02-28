“Nigel Farage Would Become PM If He Stood In The Next General Election”

Nigel Farage wrack up over 17 million votes and become Prime Minister if he stood in the next General Election, a Brexiteer claimed.

John from Epsom said after Parliament’s handling of Brexit he had "no one to vote for".

Now, he's “absolutely convinced” Nigel would be moving into Downing Street if an election was held.

“17.4 million of us would vote for you sir,” John said.

“Please, please, please put your act into becoming our next Prime Minister because we will all vote for you.”

Nigel Farage was told he would be Britain's next PM if he stood in a General Election. Picture: PA/LBC

Meanwhile, another government minister resigned today over Theresa May's handling of Brexit.

Agriculture minister George Eustice quit over the Prime Minister's decision to allow a vote on delaying Britain's EU exit if her deal is rejected by MPs.

The MP for Camborne and Redruth in Cornwall said he fears events in Parliament this week "will lead to a series of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country".