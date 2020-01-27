Nigel Farage: "Huawei decision will reveal a lot about our new government"

Boris Johnson's decision on whether to ban Huawei equipment from the UK's 5G network is "massive" and will reveal what sort of government we have, says Nigel Farage.

"Our closest friends in the world, Australia, America banned them completely from their digital cyber-infrastructure," he said, suggesting the government might make a "classic" move of trying to please everyone and pleasing no one.

The National Security Council will meet tomorrow to make the final decision on the extent of the Chinese tech giant's involvement while the US has urged the Prime Minister to use other suppliers over concerns of national security.

However Boris Johnson said today that Huawei's involvement could provide a "strategic win" for the UK while saying it would not compromise our infrastructure.

Nigel questioned how Mr Johnson could guarantee there would be no interception into our data by Chinese authorities.

"This decision will tell you what this government is going to be for the next five years because this is about: do we continue with business as normal? Is this a government in the shape of Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May?" he asked.

"Is it business as usual where big politics and big business and the civil service all get together and decide what's to be done? Or are we about to see a radical new government who says we are going to put national security and the interests of our people first?"

"This is a massive decision."