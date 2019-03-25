Nigel Farage Highlights Sir Oliver Letwin’s Brexit “Dishonesty”

Tory MP Sir Oliver Letwin has tabled an amendment which could pave the way to a much softer Brexit, but as Nigel Farage points out, that’s not always been his position.

Broadcasting from the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, Nigel played out a clip from Sir Oliver which first aired in 2016.

In it, the Conservative backbencher said: “We are leaving, we are leaving the Single Market, we are leaving the Customs Union, we are going to have control of our own migration”.

Nigel Farage criticised Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin over his "wrecking" amendment. Picture: PA/LBC

Now, ahead of another round of Brexit voting tonight, Nigel has accused him up of “putting up a wrecking amendment” that will allowed MPs “to try for all sorts of options such as joining a Customs Union”.

“This is what gets me,” Nigel fumed.

“It’s the sheer dishonesty of these people who have said one thing and done another.”