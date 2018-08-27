Nigel Farage: "I Believe The Referendum Result WILL Be Enacted In The End"

27 August 2018, 20:21 | Updated: 27 August 2018, 20:30

Nigel Farage thinks the 2016 result will stand after speaking to a number of disgruntled Labour supporting callers.

Nigel was discussing whether Labour supporters really had the appetite for a second referendum after a leaked memo showed campaigners who want a second Brexit vote were launching a bid to change Labour's stance.

Labour's current policy position is to accept the result of the 2016 referendum, and not to call for a second one.

However, they want to "leave all options on the table" if a deal is not agreed by Parliament.

After speaking to a number of Labour supporting callers who voiced their anger at the prospect of another referendum, Nigel concluded his programme by saying: "I still think we are going to leave the European project.

"I believe the referendum result will be enacted in the end, but not unless people are prepared to stand up and speak."

