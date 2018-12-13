Remainer Phones LBC And Keeps Praising “Influential” Nigel Farage

When Nigel Farage took this call from a Remainer, he wasn't expecting to receive a barrage of compliments.

Martin from Horsham thanked the former Ukip leader for being the “most influential politician in the last 20 years”.

“Thanks to you the electorate will become more informed,” the caller added.

The pair were discussing whether Theresa May had been strengthened or weakened following her confidence vote.

The Prime Minister won Wednesday's secret ballot, but 37% of her own MPs voted against her.

She has now said she will not lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.

Nigel Farage was described as the “most influential politician in the last 20 years”. Picture: LBC

“I was a Remainer,” Martin said in his call to Nigel. “If I had the chance to vote again I’d still vote Remain.”

“Thank you for being the most influential politician in the last 20 years, I think that just goes without doubt.

“Without you, we would not be having this discussion.

“Democracy is going to hold, we are going to leave the EU, whether or not I disagree is neither here nor there - it’s vital democracy holds.

“Number three, I think thanks to you the electorate will become more informed, it will realise that listening to just a sample of the media, or a sample of the politicians isn’t good enough.”

Watch Nigel Farage’s reaction above.