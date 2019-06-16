Rory Stewart Offers Nigel Farage Olive Branch On Brexit Negotiations

Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart tells Nigel Farage he would reach out to The Brexit Party to help get Brexit through Parliament.

Rory Stewart told Nigel Farage Parliament "has to find a route" to make Brexit happen, and offered the Brexit Party leader an olive branch.

The Tory leadership candidate said Brexit has to work through Parliament, adding: "Which is why I want to make an offer to you."

Mr Stewart said: "You represent such an important part of this debate, your results in these elections, the fact you actually lead us out of Europe in the first place puts you in a very important position in this.

"We need to find a way, as a party, of reaching out to you, and trade unions and other people who care about our economy, but we must reach out to you and bring you in to try to work out how we crack this, how do we get this through Parliament.

"Because the thing that's frustrating me with Boris, is that he just keeps asserting again and again that he's going to leave on October 31st and he never tells us how he's going to do it."

Nigel responded: "Interesting, if it comes to getting us out of the European Union, I would meet with anybody, I'd travel anywhere."

Watch above.