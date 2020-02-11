Tory caller absolutely ridicules Boris Johnson's infrastructure plans

"We want a train line that goes across the Pennines at more than 50mph otherwise next time the best he can hope for is a hung Parliament," this Tory voter told Nigel Farage, slamming the PM's HS2 and Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge.

"I think Boris is absolutely nuts," said Mark, referring to Mr Johnson's infrastructure plans for both HS2 and Northern Ireland-Scotland bridge.

Mark referred to the Prime Minister's infamous comment on LBC that a child abuse investigation was "spaffing money up the wall" and said he was doing the same now.

Mark is a member of the Conservatives up north and know many that have "leant Boris their vote in the North of England."

The caller reflected that his plans for a Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge are entirely misguided, especially if either country leaves the union.

Nigel countered, "By doing this they're more likely to stay part of the union."

"In reality Boris needs to honour the votes that have been leant in the north of England," said Mark.