'Boris deserved all the hate he got!' Rachel Johnson bemused as caller attacks PM over partygate

8 May 2022, 21:41

By James Bickerton

Rachel Johnson appeared bemused after a caller said Boris Johnson "deserves all the hate he gets" over lockdown breaches.

Melissa, who is currently studying for her GCSEs, said she thinks "people are being a bit harsher" with Sir Keir Starmer than the Prime Minister.

On Friday Durham police announced they are investigating the Labour leader over an alleged Covid breach last year.

Sir Keir consumed beer and curry with colleagues, in what Labour insists was a work related event which didn't break any rules.

Mr Johnson has already received a £50 penalty related to his lockdown busting Downing Street birthday celebration.

Defending the Labour leader Melissa commented: "We know hundreds of people who broke lockdown rules.

"I do understand all the hate Boris has got but I do think the hate Keir has got is slightly unjustified because he's not Prime Minister."

She later added "I personally think Boris deserved all the hate he got", but said both Sir Keir and Mr Johnson should be given a second chance and not resign.

During the call Mrs Johnson explained what she tells her brother when he comes under fierce attack.

She explained: "When things are really rough I do say to my brother look, when you're Prime Minister its your job to take the blame for everything.

"If you get praise then you're ahead, but basically you get blamed."

A report into Whitehall parties by Sue Grey is due to be released when the police finish their investigation.

