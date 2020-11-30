'I haven't had a Covid test since March': NHS nurse shocks Rachel Johnson

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Rachel Johnson was left in shock when a frontline NHS nurse told her that she's not been tested since March despite dealing with coronavirus patients.

Research has suggested coronavirus infections fell by almost a third in England during the second national lockdown.

According to interim findings by Imperial College London's React study, there was a 30% drop in cases across the country over almost a fortnight this month.

When asked by Rachel if she had enough protection for her own safety in the NHS, the nurse responded: "Now we kind of do, but it's not up to standard.

"I mean the stuff they're getting in from China is just [a] shambles."

She also said: "I haven't had a Covid test since March...So when I work with immunosuppressed patients [and] cancer patients that come into A&E [and] that come into the ward, I have to be careful, gown up and make sure that my mask is on right so that I don't infect them in any way."

Rachael then asked: "So you're telling me that the health professionals in Covid wards are not being tested?"

The nurse replied: "No. When was this even a fact? None of us are getting routinely tested.

"Nobody in the NHS is getting routinely tested, except for surgeons and those who are actively working in [the] ICU and patients that are having surgery."