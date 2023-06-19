Housing is Tories' 'biggest crisis' not lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

19 June 2023, 12:53 | Updated: 19 June 2023, 13:30

Rachel Johnson says Tory's 'biggest crisis' to tackle is increasing mortgage rates

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Rachel Johnson felt that housing affordability, given the increase in mortgage rates impacted by the Bank of England's interest rates, is potentially a more serious issue.

Rachel Johnson said: "During an election year, I suggest that the biggest crisis the Tories face is not disco dancing in Central Office during the strict bit of lockdown; it is whether people can afford to stay in their homes."

"It's not just renters and mortgage payers, landlords are also screaming because of changes to buy-to-let and no-fault evictions", she added.

She continued: "There seems to be a perfect storm looming for the Tories when it comes to housing as we go into an election period next year."

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate has also risen to higher than six per cent, as it did following Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

READ MORE: Tobias Ellwood U-turns on decision to abstain on Partygate vote after hearing messages from LBC listeners

Social housing campaigner calls on party leaders to 'prioritise' social housing at general election

READ MORE: Met Police 'considering' fresh Partygate footage showing Tory staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules

Her comments came after The Mirror obtained a new Partygate video, showing staff at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters dancing together, reportedly in December 2020, during restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove condemned the video as "terrible" and "indefensible".

Boris Johnson resigned, calling the Privileges Committee's inquiry into Partygate a "kangaroo court", as they found he had misled Parliament over the lockdown parties.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Princess of Wales praised Children's Hospice staff.

‘You are a shining light’: Kate praises Children’s Hospice staff as she assures their 'efforts do not go unnoticed’
William speaks about Harry feud for the first time

Prince William breaks silence on Harry feud with surprise admission

Dorris was cleared over the tram crash

Tram driver cleared over fatal crash in Croydon that left seven people dead

The Reclaim Party leader filmed himself burning Pride flags in his garden

Laurence Fox slammed after burning LGBTQ+ flag while branding it 'vile' and 'disgusting'

An extreme heatwave has been identified in the waters around Britain's coastlines

‘Extreme’ marine heatwave brings sudden increase of around 4C to seas around UK and Ireland
Homeowners face more agony as the average two-year fixed mortgage rate hit 6 per cent today

Britain's mortgage crisis: What it means for you

The Home Office wants police to be more ready to use their powers of stop and search

Police told to ramp up stop and search using their ‘full powers’ to take weapons off the streets
Kelsey Chang and Eva Liu were thrown off a ravine

Tourist offered women 'romantic view' at German castle before 'sexually assaulting and hurling them off 300ft ravine'
James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O’Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report
The deal could be worth around $20m

Duchess of Dior: Meghan Markle set to sign 'big money deal' with fashion giant after Spotify drops podcast

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile