Covid ‘catastrophic’ for music industry warns Sophie Ellis-Bextor

15 November 2020, 23:34

Pop-star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has sold millions of records across a two decade career.
Pop-star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has sold millions of records across a two decade career. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has warned the coronavirus pandemic is “catastrophic” for the music industry, in an interview on LBC’s An Inconvenient Ruth.

The musician, who has sold millions of records over more than two decades, told Ruth Davidson that all of her friends in the industry were “kind of discombobulated” at the cancellation of all of their concerts over the summer.

Ms Ellis-Bextor added: “As the year’s gone on and they haven’t felt like they have been properly addressed by the government their voices have become more frightened, more angry.”

“I think it’s the uncertainty at the moment that’s making everybody feel very wobbly,” she explained.

The former Strictly star has performed live weekly "Kitchen Disco" concerts during the pandemic, live streaming from her kitchen on Instagram.

Read more: 'I get £36-a-month in Universal Credit,' struggling singer tells LBC

Ms Ellis-Bextor has also released a new music video for her latest single ‘Quiet at the Discotheque’, which was filmed at empty music venues across London.

Discussing the music video, she told Ruth: “We worked alongside a campaign called ‘we make events’, who are trying to look out for musicians and crew, and everyone involved in the sort of live entertainment world.

“We worked alongside them just to try and highlight that really, because it does feel like there’s has been this big hole that has been opened, and it’s expected for people to figure out the way to bring that hole back together.

“But actually this is pretty catastrophic and if things don’t right themselves by the spring in some form, then I think the ramifications are going to be pretty bad actually in terms of economically.”

Read more: Government to deliver £75m bailout for major cultural organisations

Read more: London gym owner blockaded by police facing £67k fine for refusing to close

Describing herself as “fundamentally an optimist”, Ms Ellis-Bextor added that she hoped the government would step in as “the arts are such a fundamental part of how we live our lives and what we need to feel good about things”.

“The urge for that to survive and thrive in some capacity has got to be strong enough that there will be a way round most of this stuff,” she continued.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prime Minister has been told to self-isolate by Test and Trace

Boris Johnson self-isolating as he tries to reboot government
Prince Charles delivered a speech to the German parliament on Sunday

Prince Charles delivers passionate post-Brexit speech at German parliament
Professor Ugur Sahin warned that months of restrictions are ahead

Months of Covid restrictions ahead despite vaccine, BioNTech boss admits
Pastor King said he decided to hold the service "because I believe we serve a greater good".

Police allow 30-person baptism to go ahead despite Covid rule breach
Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died at the age of 72

Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence dies aged 72

A person holding up a bottle of Ketamine.

Police warning after 'toxic' drug kills one and leaves teenager critically ill
Donald Trump said Joe Biden won the US election because it was "rigged"

Donald Trump tweets Joe Biden won US election because it was 'rigged'
Environment Secretary George Eustice spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Cabinet minister rubbishes claims Boris Johnson is ‘indecisive’
Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities
Making Covid vaccine would have 'marginal impact' on uptake, argues health expert

Compulsory Covid vaccine would have 'marginal impact' on uptake, argues health expert

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile